Wanderlust, a yoga and meditation event, is returning to Portugal and will tour Porto, Lisbon and Funchal, where it will end on October 8th.

On September 12th, Tuesday, the pre-event for this edition will take place, where all this year’s news will be revealed.

Among the Wanderlust ambassadors are Cuca Roseta, Joana Duarte, Fátima Lopes and Ana Bravo.

From Diário Notícias

