MADEIRA CAMPING CLUB HOLDS A PEDESTRIAN ROUTE ON JUNE 24

Continuing its program of activities for the current year, the Clube de Campismo da Madeira will carry out, next Saturday, June 24th, another pedestrian route.

The walk begins next to the Calheta hydroelectric power station in Lombo do Doutor, at 670 m altitude, and following the Levada Nova da Calheta, we go to Prazeres. Afterwards, you will go through the levada at Sítio da Estacada, next to the Forest Post, going down to the center of Prazeres, passing by the Pedagógica Farm.

The second part of the route is between Prazeres and the descent to Jardim do Mar. The trail between the parish of Prazeres and Jardim do Mar is almost entirely downhill, with a length of about 1.9 km, lasting 1h30m, at an altitude between 530m and 35m.

Already close to the village of Jardim do Mar, participants will be able to visit the Water Mill, recently restored, which in the past was used to grind the cereals grown in this parish and in the surroundings. The walk ends at Largo da Igreja in the picturesque Vila do Jardim do Mar.

It is a walk of about 15 kilometers lasting about six hours, with a moderate degree of difficulty.

The pedestrian trails, organized by the Clube de Campismo da Madeira, are open to public participation.

To register, contact the number 969591687, 963356392 or 965734310. You can also register by sending an email with the subject: Registration Pedestrian Route, to: Clubecampismomadeira@gmail.com .

For registration it is necessary to indicate the full name, date of birth and mobile phone number of each participant. These data are necessary for completing the personal accident insurance.

If you do not cancel your registration before 6 pm the day before the activity takes place, you will have to pay the insurance amount.

Registration runs until 12:00 pm next Friday, June 23rd. If the transport capacity is reached before this date, registration will be closed.

The organization also lists a series of recommendations:

Wear comfortable and appropriate clothing – take into account the weather conditions;

Use proper hiking boots;

Take Waterproof;

Bring a cap or hat;

Carry Flashlight;

Take a stick if necessary, to help with going downhill and uphill;

Take a backpack with food (sandwiches, water, fruit, nuts, chocolate, biscuits, juice)

Take a bag to transport your rubbish (papers, packaging, bottles)

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...