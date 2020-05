The Regional Government decided today to authorize, in the scope of the maritime connections between Madeira and Porto Santo, the accomplishment of 4 weekly trips, in both directions, on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The ship’s capacity, as far as passengers are concerned, is limited to two thirds of its maximum capacity, and the operator must safeguard compliance with the contingency plan defined for its area of ​​activity.

I believe this is only for residents of Madeira…???

From Jornal Madeira