The strong wind in the mountainous areas and the warm weather on the south coast today place Madeira on Yellow alert.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), the strong wind that is felt, especially in mountainous areas, is registering gusts of 95km / hour and should persist until 3 pm today.

The warm weather felt on the south coast of the Region, should last until 9:00 pm Monday, February 24th.

Taken from JM

Looking at weather sites I can see this hot weather (Leste) will stay till at least Tuesday, with some areas on the South Coast hitting 25-27 degrees. The Leste is a hot, dry, easterly wind of the Madeira and Canary Islands.

Despite the strong winds, every flight has landed today at the airport, some a little more difficult than others, but good news for all arriving and departing. The wind will not be as strong over Sunday and Monday, so fingers crossed for all those arriving.