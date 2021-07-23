The Municipality of Funchal informs that, regarding the project started today, at Rua 5 de Outubro, in the parish of São Pedro, corresponding to the “Water distribution networks and drainage networks for rain and wastewater in the Bairro dos Moinhos”, and which will last until the next 30th of July, it will be necessary to close the traffic tomorrow, Saturday.

Rua 5 de Outubro, between Ponte de Pau and Ponte do Til, will be closed due to constraints caused by a high-voltage electricity box located on the axis of the track.

From Jornal Madeira