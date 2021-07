Many planes and many passengers disembarked this Friday in Porto Santo, after the flights verified at Madeira Airport, unable to land due to the force of the wind.

Some of the affected tourists are now heading to Madeira aboard Lobo Marinho.

Five planes, which were diverged, are on the Golden Island runway and all belong to international companies: TUI Airways, Transavia, British Airways, Jet2 and Smartwings.

From Diário Notícias