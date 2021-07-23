  • Home
After an afternoon of inoperability due to strong winds, four planes have already landed at Madeira airport, coming from London, Brussels, Manchester and Lisbon.

Constraints that caused a large concentration of people, who were accompanied by airport officials, namely with the provision of water and chocolates to face the wait.

Jornal Madeira received severe criticism for the way in which the airline easyJet left its customers completely ‘in the dark’, who, despite their efforts, have not received any response from the company regarding the procedures to be adopted.

The baggage handling company, Portway, also received complaints from passengers who contacted JM, given the lack of information transmitted.

From Jornal Madeira

 

Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  1. MIKE PRIOR Reply

    In did report on this blog 3 years ago when our easyJet flight from Bristol failed to land due to high winds, took us back to Bristol and on arrival in Bristol offered us the next available flight which was ten days later from Gatwick. Even though we live close to Bristol Airport we now always travel at extra cost from Heathrow using BA.

    • PdsPete Reply

      I believe I was on that flight, in all honesty easyjet couldn’t have treated me better. I managed to get the last seat for the Thursday of that week otherwise it would have been the following Monday not 10 days later! I continue to fly from Bristol with easyjet it was the first disruption in 20 years.

  2. Trevor Parker Reply

    Any forecast available for Monday 26th in terms of possible disruption due to wind speed?

  3. Elizabeth Owen Reply

    Stress of the current situation. The only time we have ever had an significant issue, EasyJet were great. Yes we were in the airport for about 7 hours waiting to find out if the plane was going to get to Funchal, it had landed in Porto Santo. However when it finally arrived the crew were out of flying time. We were bussed to a hotel in Machico and flew back to the UK the following day.

  4. Jill Platts Reply

    We had major issue with Easyjet when our daughter’s return flight to Manchester didn’t have a aircraft as it had returned to Manchester because of high winds. All other flights that day diverted to Canaries or Faro. Easyjet staff were nowhere to be seen at Funchal airport and passengers were left to fend for themselves. It was beginning of October and next available flight with Easyjet was 30th Oct. She booked on first flight available which was TAP 1 week later via Lisbon. She was fortunate as we were still there and she got her bed and board with us for the week

