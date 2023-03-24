ACIN AND OTHER ENTITIES PROMOTE COLOR RACE TONIGHT IN RIBEIRA BRAVA

Ribeira Brava is hosting a race tonight that aims to raise awareness of energy savings, while promoting a healthy lifestyle. It’s the ‘ACIN Louroscar Neon Color Run’. Note that registration is still open until 20:00 today.

“The ACIN Louroscar Neon Color Run is a non-competitive event aimed at the general population, with an extension of 3,800m, in which participants are ‘hit’ with non-toxic colored powders. off and participants will be able to light the course with a flashlight provided in the registration kit.

This event’s main objective is to draw attention to saving energy resources, as well as promoting the practice of a healthy lifestyle.

The Parish Council of Ribeira Brava will receive registrations until 20:00 today”, informs a note addressed to newsrooms.

