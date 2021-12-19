High to orange warning for heavy and persistent rain on the south coast and mountainous regions

22 weather warnings issued (4 orange and 18 yellow) valid until 06:00 this Tuesday.

Despite the little rainfall recorded tonight, the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), in the last update made earlier this morning, raised to orange the rainfall warnings for the next two nights in the south coast and mountainous regions of Madeira Island . “Periods of rain, sometimes heavy, persistent and accompanied by thunderstorm” justify the aggravation of the ‘alert’ already issued and in force, first between 9:00 pm today and 6:00 am this Monday, then, between 6:00 pm tomorrow and 3:00 am on Tuesday, December 21st, which curiously is the first official day of the winter season.

In addition to the four orange warnings, the latest IPMA update increased the total of yellow warnings to 18 (9 for rainfall in all geographic sectors of the RAM/south coast, north coast and mountainous regions of Madeira Island and Porto Santo; 6 for the wind up to 75 km/h on the south coast and up to 95 km/h in the mountainous regions; and 2 for the maritime agitation, with waves of 4 meters, on the south coast and north coast).

By sector, 10 warnings were issued (2 orange and 8 yellow) for the south coast, 9 warnings (2 orange and 7 yellow) for mountainous regions, 2 (yellow) for the north coast and 1 (yellow) for Porto Santo .

