Six canceled and four rescheduled flights

There are currently six flights, between arrivals and departures, canceled at Madeira International Airport. All international calls that were included in the schedule of air movement scheduled for this Sunday in Madeira. There is also a flight from Germany, which was expected even before sunrise, but has been rescheduled for early afternoon. Delayed is also the first connection today between Madeira and Porto Santo.

The reasons for the cancellations and postponement are unknown, but the bad weather forecast in the Region, especially the strong southwest wind with gusts of up to 75 km/h, especially in the east and west ends of the island and the consequent yellow warning, valid for now until midday, it may have had an influence on these changes.

According to the ANA portal, flights operated by TARM to and from Bucharest, Romania, are cancelled; from SAS Sandinavian to and from Aarhus, Denmark; and TUIfly to and from Munich, Germany.

The TUIfly flight from Hannover, Germany, whose arrival in Madeira was scheduled for 7:20 am, is now scheduled to take place at 1:50 pm.

The first inter-island connection of the day, between Madeira and Porto Santo, which should have taken place at 7:30 am, was also postponed to 10:45.

The remaining air movement scheduled for today, in these early hours of the day, is proceeding as planned, despite the strong wind, which in the last hour registered a gust of up to 72 km/h and an average wind of around 48.6 km/h .

I have just dropped a friend at the airport and all seems well there, the wind is very strong, but is blowing straight down the runway from the west.

The rest of today looks better untill later this evening, and tomorrow will be the day to watch.

