The three-masted cruise ship ‘Sea Cloud Spirit’, which has been docked at the Port of Funchal since yesterday, is attracting the attention of those passing through that area of ​​the city of Funchal.

The ship comes from the Azores and has 80 passengers and 83 crew members on board.

Departure is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, at 2:00 pm, heading to Lisbon.

From Diário Notícias

