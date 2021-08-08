Today, the Regional Health Department registered 23 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, so that the region now counts 10,482 confirmed cases of covid-19

“These are eight imported cases (5 from the United Kingdom, 1 from France and 1 from the Southern Region and 1 from the United Arab Emirates) and 15 cases of local transmission”, according to the epidemiological bulletin.

On the other hand, there are now 28 more recovered cases to report. In this way, RAM now counts 10,152 recovered cases. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 75.

Currently, there are 255 active cases, of which 86 are imported cases and 169 are of local transmission.

From Jornal Madeira