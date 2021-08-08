  • Home
Today, the Regional Health Department registered 23 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, so that the region now counts 10,482 confirmed cases of covid-19

“These are eight imported cases (5 from the United Kingdom, 1 from France and 1 from the Southern Region and 1 from the United Arab Emirates) and 15 cases of local transmission”, according to the epidemiological bulletin.

On the other hand, there are now 28 more recovered cases to report. In this way, RAM now counts 10,152 recovered cases. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 75.

Currently, there are 255 active cases, of which 86 are imported cases and 169 are of local transmission.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

9 Responses

  1. Jill Platts Reply

    I know this topic has covered before re UK flights bringing in positive cases but if these are emigrants coming back to the island are they being checked that the remain in their household like the UK residents are in covid hotels otherwise the island is going to have a continuing problem?

    • Antonio Lamas Reply

      Tell us more about the “continuing problem” you mean. Is it the fact that there are cases recorded every day? There will be, for a while. Probably in the next 2/3 years at least. Is it deaths? 5 deaths in nearly 4 months. I’d say that is pretty well accepted by society even though one death is always too many. Is it people in hospital? There are 6 or 7 which, again, has little or no impact in others having access to health care.

      The island is full of tourists right now.many hotels are at 100%. unlike other places you don’t need a covid passport to have lunch or to dine. You can go to beach, swimming pools, bars, etc. What exactly is the “continuing problem”?

    • Johnny Reply

      No PCR test required for the vaccinated importing the virus local transmission is not going away anytime soon.

      • Antonio Lamas Reply

        Has the local transmission gone away in places that require PCR test for arriving passengers that are vaccinated? Tell me where please.

  2. Jane Reply

    I don’t know the answer to your question Jill. What I do know is that we are in danger of becoming fixated on all aspects of Covid. Is it safe to travel , should borders be open , should masks be worn inside and outside, is vaccination safe, can I catch Covid on a plane , etc etc . We know Covid is a virus we have to learn to live with indefinitely. We have to take personal precautions that we feel comfortable with . Unfortunately people have died and will die , we know that too.
    Life has to go on , albeit in a different way .

      • Jane Reply

        Cheers Tobi! It’s becoming very wearing reading the constant negativity from the same posters day in day out .

    • Jill Platts Reply

      Yes Jane we have got to move on otherwise the things people love, like travel, will become a thing of the past and I am not prepared to let the people of Madeira, and many other places we have been, flounder because of lack of tourists. My heart goes out to the Greek people at the moment as they have so many other problems to contend with. We have had fabulous holidays on the Greek Islands as well as Madeira

