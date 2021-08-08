I don’t remember such miserable weather in August on the South Coast.

The sky will be covered with clouds this Sunday in Madeira. At least this is the forecast of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), which points to periods of cloudy skies and showers, generally weak, especially on the northern slopes of Madeira and in the highlands.

While we are going to feel a small drop in the maximum temperature, which should be 25° in Funchal, the IPMA also indicates that the wind will blow light to moderate (10 to 30 km/h) from the northern quadrant, and in Funchal the force should be less than 15 km/h H.

From the middle of next week it looks like the weather will improve again, with more sun and warmer temperatures.

Photo taken from my balcony this morning.