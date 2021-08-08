  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

I don’t remember such miserable weather in August on the South Coast.

The sky will be covered with clouds this Sunday in Madeira. At least this is the forecast of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), which points to periods of cloudy skies and showers, generally weak, especially on the northern slopes of Madeira and in the highlands.

While we are going to feel a small drop in the maximum temperature, which should be 25° in Funchal, the IPMA also indicates that the wind will blow light to moderate (10 to 30 km/h) from the northern quadrant, and in Funchal the force should be less than 15 km/h H.

From the middle of next week it looks like the weather will improve again, with more sun and warmer temperatures.

Photo taken from my balcony this morning.

Previous ArticleHow the locals enjoy the Rally
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. IAN TULLOCH Reply

    I would still rather be there. I think we had about 3 days of sun for the whole of July where I am in Scotland.!!

  2. Antonio Lamas Reply

    I wouldn’t treat “South Coast” as a whole. Caniço is not the sunniest part of Madeira. It never was. Not even in August.

  3. North Wales Bob 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Reply

    Tobi, it’s not much better here in North Wales. Raining strong winds and only 17c.
    More like November than August.🌧

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: