Rabaçal full for levada walking.

Early in the morning, the Rabaçal area, in Calheta, was filled with tourists, most of whom arrived in a rental car.

In a few minutes, the parking lot became too small for dozens of cars looking for places to park.

It’s been noted over the busy Easter weekend, there have been many parking problems, and busy tourist attractions. Pico do Areeiro, Rabaçal, Ribeira Frio and Ponta São Lourenço, are some of the worst areas.

Ribeiro Frio yesterday

Even before starting the levada walk, on the road, the tourists take care of individual equipment and food for the hours of walking. At this time, only foreign tourists began the journey on foot, starting with the walk to the Rabaçal house. From there, head to the main levadas.
Again, no control and over crowded levadas, these are just a few that will do this walk today.

  1. Well like I said if this continues this way eventually the popular hikes will be starting be charged and with a limited number of visitors and hikers and a full ranger to control the hikers behaviour . For me it is sad to see this happen but I think it will be starting to happen. There were far too many people last time I was there. It wasn’t very nice hiking with big crowds of hikers in the levadas and many of them didn’t respect any norms or rules when hiking . 😢😢

  2. We used to do a few levada walks every time we visited the island.Not anymore they have become to busy.

  3. Look at all those people in April. Another nail in Madeira’s tourism coffin. All those € in cars, hotel rooms, restaurants, bars. All those photos and videos of Madeira hikes crossing the globe at high speed. All those airlines increasing their flights. It will kill us all.

      1. I miss your reports in Zona Velha stating there were business´ there that didn´t even sell one beer a day due to the government Covid policies and that everything was getting destroyed, people would starve, no one would ever want to visit Madeira again, bla bla bla.

        Now all those business have the chance to recover all the losses in just a few months, they are hiring people not sending them away, and you are worried because of the badly parked cars in Areeiro. I do understand though that more people means more new business arising and more competition and maybe that is the real worry for the ones that already have a business…

  4. Well these all look like young people in the photo. The ones who have been relentlessly targeted in social media about the joys of outdoor life and recreation in Madeira.
    Which is great if you have the infrastructure to cope with these new tourists. The island doesn’t.
    I have a sinking feeling our next trip, after 25 years, will be my last. Too many people…….

    1. Madeira has never been “one man´s island”, not even in the 40’s/50´s when lots of cruise ships visited a day. I believe you are one of those tourists that when gets home reviews the holiday destination stating “there were tourists there other than me. Outrageous!”

  5. The ‘Jewel in the Atlantic’ is in danger of becoming ‘Cubic Zirconium’ unless the government acts to limit over-tourism of the island … sadly we know how this will go until the attractions have been ruined and are no longer attractive. ‘Call some place ‘Paradise’ kiss it goodbye’ (ack. The Eagles).

    1. With popularity comes a whole new raft of problems. Complacency can creep in, standards drop, crime increases, prices rise and the overall experience of visitors becomes a less enjoyable one. Visitors, in my opinion, are not getting the same quality of experience as say visitors even only 4 years ago. I worry that when the money started rolling in and numbers were up, it may have signalled the death knell for the beautiful holidays people used to come to Madeira for. Just my humble opinion of course, but this is not the Madeira I love.

