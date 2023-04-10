Rabaçal full for levada walking.

Early in the morning, the Rabaçal area, in Calheta, was filled with tourists, most of whom arrived in a rental car.

In a few minutes, the parking lot became too small for dozens of cars looking for places to park.

It’s been noted over the busy Easter weekend, there have been many parking problems, and busy tourist attractions. Pico do Areeiro, Rabaçal, Ribeira Frio and Ponta São Lourenço, are some of the worst areas.

Ribeiro Frio yesterday

Even before starting the levada walk, on the road, the tourists take care of individual equipment and food for the hours of walking. At this time, only foreign tourists began the journey on foot, starting with the walk to the Rabaçal house. From there, head to the main levadas.

Again, no control and over crowded levadas, these are just a few that will do this walk today.

