Rent-a-car catches fire

Just before this story, a bit of a shocking fact, well I found it shocking.

It was published last week that 23 new rent a car companies opened in the first 3 months of 2023, and the government don’t know how many cars for rental are on the island… 😱😱😱

A rent-a-car car, driven by a tourist, caught fire this morning on the descent from Poiso to Ribeiro Frio.

The Volunteer Firefighters of Santana fought the flames in the vehicle, but since the car was next to an area of ​​bush that started to burn, a team of Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters was also mobilized to the scene.

The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

From Diário Notícias

