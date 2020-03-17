The PS-Madeira Parliamentary Group today held a press conference.

On that occasion, deputy Paulo Cafòfo called for the closure of airports in the Region.

“We live in times of exception where we all have to be responsible and supportive.

For this very reason, I begin by revealing that I transmitted to the President of the Republic (by telephone) and to the Prime Minister our opinion on the issue of Airports in the Region, calling for its closure “, he began by saying.

“The contact with the President of the Republic, by telephone, aimed to highlight the urgency of closing Madeira airport, a decision that should have already been taken at the request of the Autonomous Regions of the Azores and Madeira.

A closure that ensures the specificities of the Region and solidarity with our communities. A closure that guarantees:

– the departure of tourists who wish to do so;

– the normal supply of products essential to the lives of Madeirans and Porto-Santenses;

– the displacement of residents for urgent medical reasons or other urgent matters;

– the return of Madeirans residing on the continent, such as students or our emigrants who want to return “, added Paulo Cafòfo.

From Jornal Madeira