Miguel Albuquerque has just confirmed the news that DIÁRIO has advanced first hand: Madeira has just registered the first case of coronavirus.

The press conference, at Quinta Vigia, alluding to measures of recommendation, contingency and response to the new coronavirus.

As has been happening in recent days, the conference is being broadcast via the social network Facebook.

This conference takes place hours after the DIÁRIO reported that the first analysis by a Dutch tourist in Madeira gave a positive result .