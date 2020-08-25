Lauza and Michael are husband and wife, slow traveling the world while working remotely as digital nomads.

Originally, Lauza is from Uzbekistan and Michael is from Austria, they met in Dubai and married in July 2007. Lived in Moscow, Vienna and for 11+ years in London.

Travel was always something very important, and after Michael changed his profession from architect to programmer somewhere around 2011-12, we worked towards the possibility of being location independent to be able to travel more.

At the end of 2019 we asked ourselves what’s holding us back from traveling full time, and the answer was “only our rented apartment in London”, so we decided to hand in the notice to our landlord, booked a one way flight to Lisbon and left home with 2 carry-on bags on February 28, 2020.

Since July they have been in Madeira, and you can follow their adventures. Below is the first two videos from a number they have already uploaded.