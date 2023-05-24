World SUP elite invades Funchal this weekend

World, European, Portuguese and Madeira champions, as well as new emerging ‘stars’ in international Stand Up Paddle (SUP) will ‘invade’ Funchal this weekend to brighten up the 2023 edition of Madeira Island SUP Challenge (MISC).

For the third consecutive year, Madeira is once again on the ‘map’ of the European circuit of the modality (Euro Tour) being the fourth event of 2023 on the circuit, being a 4-star Grand Slam level, with a monetary prize of 4,500 euros.

Once again DIÁRIO and the Clube Naval do Funchal joined hands in the organization of the event, which this year has more than seven dozen subscribers so far – registrations last until tomorrow – with the athletes coming from 11 countries.

With the competition and all the excitement scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the MISC had its official presentation yesterday at the Centro Náutico de São Lázaro, where the organizers made a point of highlighting the importance of this nautical event for Madeira and its tourism , as well as an asset for the growth of the sport on the island.

During Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, the MISC opens its doors to the Madeiran population, so the organization invites everyone to follow the competition in the Village that will be set up at the São Lázaro Nautical Centre, where all the conditions for comfort, with terrace and support bar, as well as a space prepared to watch ‘in loco’ the emotions of the various competitions.

From Diário Notícias