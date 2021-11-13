Remembrance Sunday Holy Trinity Church

Holy Trinity Church, in conjunction with the Madeira section of The Royal British Legion will be holding a Remembrance Holy Communion Service and laying of wreaths at the church on Sunday 14th November 2021. Everyone is most welcome and encouraged to attend to join together in fellowship to remember all those who gave their lives that we may enjoy Freedom.
Those attending are asked to be seated in church by 10:30am.
Holy Trinity Church, in conjunction with the Madeira section of The Royal British Legion will be holding a Remembrance Holy Communion Service and laying of wreaths at the church on Sunday 14th November 2021. Everyone is most welcome and encouraged to attend to join together in fellowship to remember all those who gave their lives that we may enjoy Freedom.