ALBUQUERQUE WANTS TO KEEP TESTING ALL MAJOR EVENTS AND CLUBS

Given the increase in cases in Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque does not put forward the possibility of a new confinement in the Region for now and reiterates that “the priority at the moment is vaccination” and that “the situation is all monitored in Madeira”.

The leader of the regional Executive said again this morning that the Regional Government, in articulation with the CMF and the regional health authority, how to proceed with the holding of events, namely the Market Night.

He also added that the Regional Government will also decide how it will proceed “in order to enforce compliance with the rules. For example, that clubs, proms and this type of events have the test”, he said.

“Vaccination is the fundamental measure to contain and minimize the damage resulting from the pandemic”, stressed the president of the Regional Government, justifying that the effects “are minimal” in cases of transmission between individuals with two doses of the vaccine against covid-19 . Something that is reflected in the reduced number of admissions.

“It is incomprehensible that there are still people, especially of a certain age, who are not yet vaccinated. This is life-threatening”, he stressed, recalling that a patient recently died, victim of the disease who “was the only one in the family who was not vaccinated”.

As for the outbreak among schoolchildren, Albuquerque says the Region is awaiting authorization from the European health authority so that “as soon as possible we vaccinate these children” aged between six and eleven.

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a visit to the Ribeira Grande canalization project, in Santo António. The intervention, which should be completed in May 2022, includes reinforcing the containment of water speed, followed by the creation of parking areas and the redevelopment of the road that serves as a connection to the high area of ​​Santo António.

Although there are some “inconvenient delays” due to difficulties with the expropriations, this should not affect the completion of the work in the allotted time.

From Jornal Madeira

