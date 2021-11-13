CALHETA RALLY ACCIDENT: CO-PILOT NUNO RODRIGUES HAD TO BE REMOVED FROM CAR (WITH VIDEOS)

As JM reported, Pedro Faria and Nuno Rodrigues suffered a violent accident this morning at Rally da Calheta. Copilot went to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

Moment that forced the stop and great apparatus as the image demonstrates. The Calheta Volunteer Bombeiros were called to the scene and, informed to the newspaper, the co-pilot had to be released from the car.

No further details are known about his health status. However, we were told that the victim has already gone to the Hospital where he will receive assistance.

