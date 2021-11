Christmas arrives this Saturday at Forum Madeira, with the official opening of lighting and Christmas activities.

The beginning of the festivities will also be marked by the presence of Santa Claus, who now arrives at the shopping center. The activities start from 20:00 today.

For tomorrow, there is a note for the official opening of the Christmas mini train, inviting all the children for a little trip, in a magical setting.

From Jornal Madeira

