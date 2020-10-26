Searches to find the German tourist who disappeared in the North Sea, next to the São Jorge pier, were resumed today at sunrise and will continue in the coming days on a much smaller scale.

Luís Guerreiro Cardoso, commander of the Madeira Maritime Zone (ZMM), revealed to JM a few moments ago that during the “next days, they will naturally reduce the operational search”. But he adds that the searches for the German citizen who fell into the sea of ​​São Jorge will “be maintained with searches along the coast”.

Despite all the devices available by the National Maritime Authority and the Regional Civil Protection Service (SRPC), whether by land or sea, “searches have unfortunately been unsuccessful, as no trace or clue has yet been found where the body of the young German is,”

Therefore, the hope of finding the body “will decrease as the days go by”. However, he points out that “searches will continue” with a smaller device in the coming days “.

The operation is in charge of the Madeira Maritime Zone (ZMM) and the Regional Command of Relief Operations (CROS) since last Thursday, when the German tourist, aged 24, fell from the walkway in the São Jorge area, municipality of Santana, and was unable to return to land by his own means, which is why he is missing. The brother, who was with him at the time, ended up being trapped in a rock, eventually being rescued by the rescue teams.

