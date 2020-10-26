Today’s balance sheet – Monday – October 26th – regarding Covid-19 in the autonomous region of Madeira.

> 5 new cases recovered.

> 19 new positive cases to report. These are 19 imported cases (6 from Poland, 5 from the United Kingdom, 4 from France, 3 from Germany, and 1 from the Czech Republic).

> 21 new situations that are currently being studied by health authorities, 16 from the airport testing operation, and 5 related to positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

> Madeira, the only region in the country with 0 deceased for Covid-19. We continued to test, to be able to isolate and recover, protecting public health.

> Regarding the isolation of positive cases, 74 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit and 70 in their own accommodation. 0 hospitalized in the designated Covid-19 area.

> The region now accounts for a cumulative total of 400 confirmed cases, with 144 active cases and 256 recovered.

> There are 144 active cases, of which 135 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport, and 9 are cases of local transmission.

Daniel Caires – 7:30 pm

