3rd bather in trouble at Praia Formosa

3rd bather in trouble at Praia FormosaTobi Hughes·5th March 2023Madeira News There is one more person in distress in the sea of Praia Formosa this afternoon. After having rescued two young people in trouble at sea this morning, the Funchal Firefighters are on their way to the scene again to help another bather. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related