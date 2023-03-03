3rd bather in trouble at Praia Formosa

There is one more person in distress in the sea of ​​Praia Formosa this afternoon.

After having rescued two young people in trouble at sea this morning, the Funchal Firefighters are on their way to the scene again to help another bather.

From Diário Notícias

