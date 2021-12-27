82-year-old man is the 130th death with covid-19 in Madeira

An 82-year-old man died this Monday, with covid-19, at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. The victim had associated comorbidities.

To date, the Region accounts for a total of 130 deaths associated with the disease.

