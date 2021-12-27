82-year-old man is the 130th death with covid-19 in Madeira

82-year-old man is the 130th death with covid-19 in MadeiraTobi Hughes·27th December 2021Madeira News An 82-year-old man died this Monday, with covid-19, at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. The victim had associated comorbidities. To date, the Region accounts for a total of 130 deaths associated with the disease. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related