‘Queijaria da Avó’ brings much of the Azores to Madeira Island

There is more of the Azores in Madeira. ‘Queijaria da Avó’ is the new store of Azorean products in Madeira that opens today at number 59 on Rua da Queimada de Cima, in Funchal.

The idea came from Azorean Luís Moura, 59, who doesn’t make it difficult to explain the concept: enter, taste and take away. The idea is already implemented in the Azores. For example, the customer entering the store will be able to order a slice of a certain cheese and taste it. If you like – the space will have around 20 cheese references for sale – you can request a certain quantity to take away.

There will be cheese from “practically every island”, but not only. The famous teas or peppers, the typical queijadas from Vila Franca, chilli pasta, pineapple, liqueurs and reference wines will be on sale – the drinks are mainly from the island of Pico.

As a result of an investment in the order of 35 to 40 thousand euros, ‘Queijaria da Avó’ – which will be supplied fortnightly – now creates a job. It will be inaugurated today, at 5 pm, by the mayor of Funchal, Pedro Calado, and the 30 square meters of space can be occupied from 10 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday, and on Saturdays the establishment closes earlier ( 14 hours). Sunday the store is closed.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...