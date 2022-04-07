Madeira records seven more deaths associated with covid-19

The Autonomous Region of Madeira recorded this Wednesday, April 6, seven more deaths associated with covid-19, on the same day that the number of patients infected with covid-19 in hospital in the Health Service of the Region rose to 72 , indicates the Internment Bulletin released today. According to the report made available by SESARAM, with data from yesterday, a total of 621 patients were hospitalized in public health units in the Region, including 72 infected with covid-19 in the multipurpose area of ​​covid-19 and three in the region. intensive care unit.

Of the admissions, there are 58 patients over 65 years old, 13 patients between 18 and 65 years old, and one patient under 18 years old.

Of the covid-19 cases in hospital, 17 do not have a vaccination against covid-19, the rest are vaccinated with at least one dose. The Region now has 249 deaths related to the disease.

