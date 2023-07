This morning, the Regional Civil Protection Service launched an appeal to the population, through social networks, to try to find its mascot, the dog Leslie, who has been missing since yesterday.

“She has been with us since 2018 and has never left the premises of the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM, in Caminho do Pináculo”, reads the information released by the public body, which asks anyone who finds the dog to call 291700110 The pet has an identification chip.

From Diário Notícias

