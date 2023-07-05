RYANAIR PASSENGER AT RISK OF LOSING REFUND

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

They make this as difficult as possible, as in the hope people give up and just let it go..

Carlos Viveiros, a Ryanair passenger, traveled to Porto on April 6th of this year and now, with the deadline for collecting the refund ending, he is unable to issue the receipt.

The period for attributing travel reimbursements, at CTT, is 90 days, so tomorrow, July 6th, the deadline for collection expires.
Several times the passenger tried to issue the receipt online, but without success. Carlos Viveiros tells JM that the receipts Ryanair sends him are not valid for issuing refunds by CTT.
The citizen complains about the lack of resolution by the company, stating that he has already called and sent several emails and still does not have the receipt required for reimbursement purposes.
“They say to complain to the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC) and to the attorney”, explains the customer, who even went to the airport, but without effect.
Carlos Viveiros also reports to JM that he has also sent emails to the Regional Secretariat for Tourism, reporting the situation, ensuring that he is aware that there are “dozens of cases like this”.
In this way, he asks the regional secretary of Tourism to clarify the situation and asks if there will be the possibility of making an exception so that he can extend the period for withdrawing the reimbursement.

From Jornal Madeira

Previous ArticleVila Baleira invests 1.5 million euros in the new ‘Suites’ in Porto Santo
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

One Response

  1. This happened to me with two tickets my wife and I purchased from Ryanair. In my opinion we get what we pay for with these cheapo companies that squeezeevery penny out of you at every turn. We’re waiting to see the “swipe your card for the oxygen mask to be released” sign to come next. Although I contacted them several times about the need for an official invoice for CTT, they would never send me the proper receipt of purchase that has the required info on it that CTT requires to issue the refund. They know exactly what they are doing. It’s simply a strategy to wear you down and give up, which is what I did after 3 attempts. I don’t know why we would think that they have any concern whatsoever about helping passengers.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: