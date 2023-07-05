Vila Baleira invests 1.5 million euros in the new ‘Suites’ in Porto Santo

About one and a half million euros was how much the rehabilitation of the new hotel of the Vila Baleira group cost. The former ‘Luamar’, which is now the ‘Suites’, has been reinvigorated after extensive interventions in the rooms, restaurants or bars, as well as purchases of interior and exterior furniture.

The original project was inaugurated in 1992 and, as Luamar, it gained notoriety among the clientele that chose Cabeço da Ponta, in Porto Santo, as a holiday destination, mostly Madeiran guests.

However, 20 years later, more specifically in January 2022, the Sousa Group completed the sale of the hotel to Ferpinta Turismo – the entity responsible for managing the Vila Baleira hotels – causing the company to expand the number of rooms available on Ilha Dourada.

With the opening of Vila Baleira Suites, the group now has a total of 455 rooms available in the Region – currently there are 86 in Madeira and 369 in Porto Santo, which already include the renovated 57 of the four-star unit that will be inaugurated today by the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque.

The team consists of approximately 35 employees and the price per night starts from 200 euros in high season – depending on the type of room chosen, which can be standard, partial sea view or sea view.

Italians, Danes and continentals are the markets that most seek the tranquility of the unit that has exclusive access to the beach, but not only. Games room, spa, gym or padel courts are other options available.

From Diário Notícias

