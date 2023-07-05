‘Ventura’ brings 4,441 people to Funchal

The cruise ship ‘Ventura’ returned today, July 5th, to the Port of Funchal, with 4,441 people on board, 3,264 passengers and 1,177 crew, informs APRAM – Administration of the Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira in a press release .

Coming from Southampton, the ‘Ventura’ stays at the port of Funchal for 11 hours and leaves at 5 pm, heading for the island of La Palma (Canary Islands).

Funchal is the second port of call on this “14 nights in Spain and Portugal” cruise, which started on the 1st of July in Southampton, with calls, in addition to Funchal and La Palma, in Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cadiz, Lisbon and Southampton, where the journey ends on July 15th.

From Diário Notícias

