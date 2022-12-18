Last of the Christmas Markets in Mercado dos Lavradores

Last of the Christmas Markets in Mercado dos LavradoresTobi Hughes·18th December 2022Madeira News Today till 9pm, is the last Christmas Market in Mercado dos Lavradores. This week will be a mix of foods, drinks, and gifts, If you are in Funchal it’s well worth a visit, and to see how the fish market area is decorated for this event. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related