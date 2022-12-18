Madeira under yellow warning for rain this Monday

Initially in force from 00:00 to 12:00 on Monday, December 19th, the yellow warning for precipitation in Madeira was postponed. According to the IPMA – Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, the alert will now be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm tomorrow.

The National Meteorological Service predicts periods of precipitation in the mountainous regions and south coast of the island of Madeira, which could be “sometimes strong and accompanied by thunderstorms”.

The islands of Madeira and Porto Santo are still under yellow warning for maritime unrest, this in force from 6 pm this Sunday until 3 pm tomorrow.

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal recommends that vessel owners and shipowners “adopt the necessary precautions in order to guarantee their safety”.

From Diário Notícias

