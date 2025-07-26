Last flight of the day between Porto Santo and Madeira diverted

I’m guessing the other flights normally from the mainland had already cancelled, if they say this was the last flight.

Flight number NT 4937, operated by Binter Canarias, which was operating the inter-island flight between Porto Santo and Madeira, has just diverted to its original destination due to bad weather in the area of Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, located in Santa Cruz.

The aircraft was scheduled to arrive at 9:55 p.m., the last landing of the day, but ended up returning to Porto Santo Airport.

As can be seen on the flightradar24 platform and I posted last night, the plane circled several times in the air without being able to reach the runway, for over an hour, which is normally a 10 minute flight.

According to data from the Santa Catarina weather station, in the airport area, the maximum gust in the last hour was 76 km/h.

Throughout today, several flights were diverted and a total of 22 flights to Madeira were canceled due to bad weather.

From Diário Notícias

