Fernando Daniel cancels concert due to restrictions at Madeira airport

Fernando Daniel took to social media to announce that he was forced to cancel today’s concert, which was scheduled to take place in Póvoa de Varzim, as he is currently stranded in Madeira due to airport restrictions.

The artist, who performed yesterday in Machico, thanked the concert which “went very well and was incredible”, but apologized to fans on the mainland for not being able to attend the show due to the strong winds that prevented planes from moving.

As for tomorrow’s show in Mesão Frio, the forecasts are “also bleak”, with the information given to the singer being that the trip will probably only take place on Monday.

