The mountainous regions and the south coast of Madeira will be under a yellow warning in the coming days due to high temperatures.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the yellow warnings come into effect tomorrow morning, at 9:00 am, and are expected to remain in effect until midnight on Tuesday the 29th.

Remember that this weekend, temperatures are expected to reach 30ºC.

