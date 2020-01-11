The complaint is taken by the Câmara itself, in a statement today made public.

In addition to informing that the Christmas lighting will be turned off at dawn on January 16, the municipality informs with displeasure that some lighting that embellished the city in recent weeks have been destroyed.

“We also report, with great displeasure, that some of the Christmas lightings were vandalized this week, namely the largest illuminated” pine “of the island, as well as the large display at the entrance to the old pier of the city,” reports Idalino Vasconcelos.

“It is these kinds of actions that we think are unnecessary, inappropriate and harmful that jeopardize the work of many people,” adds the communique of the mayor.