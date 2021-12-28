Return to Cidade da Pequenada is already on the road

The main race (with an approximate length of 5,850 meters) is scheduled for 20 hours, but the 2021 edition of the Volta à Cidade do Funchal has already started with the event for wheelchair participants and for the little ones.

It is the return of the traditional São Silvestre from Madeira, which is now in its 62nd edition, in a more restricted manner, due to the covid-19 pandemic – last year it forced the cancellation of the event.

This year, around two thousand athletes participate in the event organized by the Madeira Athletics Association (AARAM), which takes the competition to the road, adopting the necessary safety measures to fight the pandemic.

Covid-19 negative test is mandatory to participate in the Tour of Funchal City and match boxes were defined, identified with colored wristbands, depending on the athlete’s quality, to avoid large crowds and ensure greater distance between participants.

The organization calls on participants and spectators to comply with current measures to fight the pandemic.

There is already a lot of movement along the start/finish line, installed on Avenida Sá Carneiro, where the Volta da Pequenada already takes place.

See the Tour to the City of Funchal program

17:45 – Return to Cidade da Pequenada and Wheelchair

Test divided into 4 levels:

17:45 – Wheelchair – 500 meters;

18:00 – Benjamins A (5/9 years old) 500 meters;

18:20 – Benjamins B (10/11 years old) – 800 meters;

18:35 – Children (12/13 years old) – 1,450 meters;

18:50 – Initiates (14/15 years) – 2,350 meters.

20:00 – Tour to Funchal City

21:00 – Prize delivery.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...