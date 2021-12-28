New Year: Flights to the region hit the 2019 Level

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Pedro Costa Ferreira, president of the Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies, says that this is a positive fact justified by the way the region has controlled the pandemic and the communication it has had with travel agencies.

Madeira is one of the most chosen destinations by mainlanders to celebrate the New Year, and it is already a frequent trip for some travelers who repeat it year after year.

As for the restructuring of TAP, Pedro Costa Ferreira welcomes the solution found and does not believe that the fate of Madeira will be harmed.

Statements by the president of the Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies, who indicate that the search for the destination Madeira for New Year’s Eve is similar to the pre-pandemic period.

From RTP Madeira

Also we need to take into account that New Year’s Eve celebrations have been cancelled everywhere throughout Portugal, and even in Europe, and Madeira will be the only place in all of Portugal to do the end of year fireworks, I believe they have even cancelled them on Porto Santo.

Great news for Madeira, and also for the 13 visiting cruise ships.

Previous ArticleMaximum temperature in Madeira reached 25º C this Tuesday
Next ArticleReturn to Cidade da Pequenada is already on the road
Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. Madeira is the ‘only’ place in Europe where celebrations will occur because the pressure on the health system allows it, unlike mainland Portugal. At the end of November there was a mission that was to save Christmas and NY from an economic perspective. It looks like they have succeeded. Other regions just let the time go by until they have to shutdown and cancel everything.

    Reply

  2. Madeira is the only place in Europe where loose entry restrictions (for eu covid pass holders) are offset by non documented, badly communicated and randomly implemented covid quarantaine measures occure. Anybody with a link for detailed facts regarding the current quarantaine measures (incl. duration) and housing options for covid patients and close contacts would be appreciated…

    Reply

    1. If you test positive you need to stay at home for 10 days. Tourists will be taken to a hotel. If you have been in close contact you jyst beed to keep eye on symptoms but do not need to quarantine unless you actually live with that person.

      Reply

    2. There is no link to detailed protocol. The protocol depends on the healh authorithy assessment. Are you positive, do you have symptoms, for how long, who was with you up to 48hrs before testing positive, did you keep your distance, did you wear mask, was the other person wearing a mask, are you jabbed, are your contacts jabbed, etc etc etc, many questions and in the end only the health authorithy says what you have to (or not to) do.

      Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: