Maximum temperature in Madeira reached 25º C this Tuesday

The Autonomous Region of Madeira recorded this Tuesday, 28 December, enviable temperatures in the middle of winter, contradicting the forecasts of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, which pointed to a maximum temperature of 22 degrees.

Until 2 pm, the meteorological station in Porto Moniz reached the highest temperature, with the thermometer reading 25º C, followed by Funchal/Lido with 23.7º C.

It should stay very mild till at least the end of the year, with temperatures dropping back a bit from next Monday 3rd January.

Like this: Like Loading...