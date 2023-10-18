The Madeira Street Arts Festival, which returns between the 3rd and 5th of November, recalled the best moments of last year’s edition with a teaser.

Watch the video below.

Remember that the Festival, which will continue its 5th edition, arrives with several new features, including a breakdance battle and the fact that the last day will take place in the municipality of Calheta. These are some of the many surprises the organization has in store for this year.

From Jornal Madeira