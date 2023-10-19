Finally some Rain

A fresher night, and it was good to sleep well.

This morning woke to wind and rain, which is also nice after the last few weeks of intense heat.

The IPMA forecast for this Thursday in Madeira points to generally very cloudy skies. Periods of rain, gradually changing to showers from the afternoon onwards.

Moderate wind (20 to 30 km/h) from the western quadrant, increasing to moderate to strong (25 to 40 km/h), with gusts of up to 65 km/h, from the beginning of the afternoon, being strong (40 to 50 km /h), with gusts of up to

85 km/h, in the highlands from mid-morning, rotating towards the northern quadrant from mid-afternoon.

