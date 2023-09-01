MPT defends tourist taxes and taxes on the use of walking routes to combat “mass tourism”

I totally agree with this, the walking routes are only going to get worse if no maintenance is done, like many already are. Plus the mass of tourists are leaving shit and toilet paper everywhere on the walks and at bbq areas and where peopke are just camping where they like. Totally disgusting, and I say we don’t want this in Madeira.

The Ponta São Lourenço route is in a very bad state and dangerous to walk in places. Where is all the money going that they are making on this walk from the tourists.???? 

In terms of Tourism, the MPT considers that “the increase in the cost of use reduces the amount of use of resources and equipment”, so it once again proposes the implementation of a tourist tax in Madeira, as well as a fee for the use of routes, as they are deteriorating fast.

The first, explains Valter Rodrigues in a press release, aims at “our tourist sites and equipment being in good condition and creating new ones”.

The second, which would be “exclusively for non-residents”, aims to keep pedestrian routes “clean and safe”, as well as “to create and promote other alternative routes in order to avoid congestion”, explains the candidate of the Party of Earth to the September 24th Regional Elections.

“These measures are intended to implement quality tourism, provide unique experiences to our visitors and promote the environment, as well as defend the largest regional industry”, maintains the coordinator MPT-Madeira.

  1. Well eventually the government will be forced to have a control number of visitors per day in the popular hikes since it is becoming real problem .

  2. As a tourist I totally agree with the extra payments as unfortunately some walkers do leave rubbish and poo on trails and by the road, this infuriates me because it’s so easy to take everything away with you, even poo goes in a bag and in the rucksack.
    it also happens in the UK !

  3. Makes sense however the Government already operates a work fair system where a lot of time is spent wasting time manually sweeping roads when the lorry does it quicker, this resource could go to the IFCN to use. Definitely an issue with waste left in the most annoying places!

  4. Littering, whether it is packaging waste or human waste being left on trails is down to one thing. – Not lack of facilities, but down to sheer LAZINESS.

    As an enthusiastic hill-walker in my younger (and fitter) days, I was always taught to LEAVE A PLACE AS YOU FIND IT.

    If you are “caught short” and need to do more than a pee, we were told to go off the track or route we were on, dig a hole, and bury whatever (human) waste we couldn’t take away. Then it rots into the ground unseen and actually adds to the fertilisation of the soil rather than being a health hazard or an eyesore.

    You don’t need to go equipped with a spade or a gardening tool to dig a suitable hole, just the end of an old branch of a sharp stone will do.

    You are already out walking anyway, so what is the problem with finding a (safe) level clearing, and walking 10 yards away from the trail to find a suitable location to do what comes naturally AND then covering it up?

    Whilst I think that many lazy and ignorant tourists are to blame for this ‘littering’ I note that from having walked trails extensively throughout Madeira that coming in proximity to local settlements you do see A LOT of unnecessary waste disposal by those who probably live quite nearby. (‘Fly-Tipping’ as it is called in the UK). – The disposal of domestic appliances, household waste, and excess building materials is far more common in my experience than human waste. – Perhaps the Madeirans need to get their own house in order as well as coming down hard on the lazy, stupid tourists?

    I don’t defend the STUPID things tourists do when on holiday, but they will follow local example a lot of the time.

    When someone comes across an uncared-for area with lots of litter dumped by locals, why would they think twice about adding their own ‘mess’ to the pile, be it human waste or otherwise?

    1. It will take massive investment. Its already out of control. They don’t even have the resources to police the car parking never mind the open spaces.

      As always too little too late.

  5. A limited natural invironment needs active protection and care, not mass tourism.
    Why not learn from the route the Acores are taking?
    Quote from Diario de Noticias , 17.6.22. “Turismo dos Açores passa pela “excelência” e “não pelo baixo preço”.
    With accomodations, tour companies and other tourist businesses aiming for a sustainable and environmentally safe operation the impact on the fragile nature can be well controlled.

