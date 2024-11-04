easyJet flight that was due to leave Lisbon yesterday has already been rescheduled 5 times

It is difficult for passengers who had an easyJet flight leaving Lisbon for Funchal yesterday to return to Madeira.

With the trip scheduled for 7:30 pm this Sunday, passengers saw their flight cancelled and rescheduled for today at 2 pm. Then, from 2 pm it was changed to 3 pm, from 3 pm to 4 pm, from 4 pm to 6:15 pm and finally to 7:15 pm.

Desperate, the passengers told the newspaper that they had been inside the plane since 4:15 pm, and that the crew had already been replaced after reaching their working time limit.

Passengers are awaiting further information, knowing in advance that another flight from the same company, also departing from Lisbon to Funchal, scheduled for 6:45 pm, has been cancelled.

From Jornal Madeira

