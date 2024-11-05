Madeira Tourism returns to the World Travel Market

The Region is once again present at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2024, which began today and runs until November 7th (Thursday) at ExCeL London, in the United Kingdom.

“Madeira, through the Promotion Association, is present at the event with a large team, with the aim of holding several meetings with operators and companies in the sector and, above all, of publicising the Region”, states a press release.

The president of AP-M and regional secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, states that the Region’s participation in the WTM is “an important moment of the year in the tourism sector, taking into account that this is one of the largest reference fairs in the sector, where numerous meetings are held and, above all, contacts are maintained at the highest level with the main operators working with Madeira”, whether from the United Kingdom or other destinations that are present at the event.

Eduardo Jesus says that this is a time to share news regarding the initiatives and events that will take place in Madeira and Porto Santo in 2025, as well as to take stock of the sector’s performance “namely with the involvement of each of these operators and, above all, to envision the continuity of a relationship that is always intended to be fruitful for both the operators and the destination”.

WTM London estimates that this year, in its 44th edition, a turnover of around €2.6 billion will be achieved. More than 44,000 professionals from the travel sector are expected to attend, with over 4,000 global tourism entities, hoteliers, transport services, technology brands, associations and experiences in attendance.

The minister recalls that “the United Kingdom is one of the main source markets for the tourism sector in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, remaining the second foreign market in terms of overnight stays and guests, surpassed only by the German market”.

Eduardo Jesus highlights that, in the first 8 months of this year, this market already totaled around 1.5 million overnight stays, a value slightly higher than the same period last year (+0.6%).

