Regional Government targeted in new investigation

The Rules and Mandates Committee has, in its hands, another process to submit to a vote in the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, this time involving the Regional Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus.

According to DIÁRIO, this is a request from the Judicial Court of the District of Funchal requesting the lifting of the government official’s immunity so that he can be heard within the scope of an investigation that is in no way related to the processes involving other government officials.

The facts that motivate this request may, in abstract, be likely to constitute the practice of a crime of malfeasance, not involving any suspicion of corruption or other crimes, as is the case with the ongoing investigations targeting Miguel Albuquerque, Pedro Ramos, Pedro Fino and Rogério Gouveia.

According to what was possible to learn, the basis of this diligence is another anonymous complaint that calls into question an internal administrative procedure, in which Eduardo Jesus is involved for having agreed with a proposed decision instructed by the services of his Secretary.

When asked this morning by DIÁRIO, Eduardo Jesus said he had not been notified, nor had he received any information regarding the case in question, confirming, however, that no one is exempt from being involved in legal proceedings. “Anonymous complaints are in fashion, there have been several that have occurred and led to frequent exchanges of information between the Office of the Secretary and the Public Prosecutor’s Office and it is natural, for the good of all, that the matters reported are promptly clarified”, adding that “if there is the slightest doubt about my actions in the exercise of the function that I perform, I hope that the opportunity to speak out arises quickly, as I have always acted in good faith, in defense of the public interest, and I believe that it is essential to dispel any suspicion that may arise from the complaints that are frequently made and that target my behavior and that of my team”. Furthermore, he said that “if the Court requests the lifting of immunity, the Legislative Assembly of Madeira must, in compliance with its rules of procedure, do so immediately, if possible, now”, as it understands that “only in this way are conditions created to be able to understand the process itself and provide all clarifications.”

With immunity lifted, the government official could be yet another member of the Regional Government to be named a defendant. Eduardo Jesus is categorical about this situation: “It doesn’t bother me at all, I have nothing to fear, that’s what’s important. It’s my conscience that helps me sleep well, not whether or not I am a defendant. In the system we live in, there are people who live in that condition for years and years. We all know many others who are defendants and that doesn’t mean anything more than that. Fortunately, they were not, and will not be, diminished by it. This condition, which does not represent any conviction, is what can allow me to hear the case in question and it is in that condition that I will be able to defend myself.”

In fact, “ironically”, he considers it natural that “all members of the Regional Government, municipal councils and other executive bodies will be named defendants, given the widespread practice of accusations that are being made through anonymous complaints”. “It is a new circumstance to which we were not accustomed, but it is reality and it is what we have to deal with”, he observes. He also understands that given the new normal, which involves the existence of “anonymous complaints, at all times and in any way”, the consequence “will necessarily and invariably be that”, because “it is what the current Portuguese system foresees and allows.”

Faced with the consequences of this process, he reacted naturally. “I am carrying out a mission in the Regional Government that I am very honoured to have. I signed a term of office that represents a commitment that I take very seriously and I have chosen the regional interest as my priority. As a result, I understand that I have an obligation to provide information to all Madeirans and Porto Santo residents, and I also believe that I have every right to defend myself and clarify any doubts that may exist, as this is the only way I can preserve my honour and my name. I entered politics to serve and not to serve myself, and I believe that this is what people also expect of me”, he admits.

From Diário Notícias