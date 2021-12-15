Anyone who went out on the 10th and 11th of December at night in Porto Santo must test the covid-19

The appeal is direct and comes from the Health Delegate of Porto Santo, Rogério Correia: whoever went out on the 10th and 11th of December at night in Porto Santo must take a test with covid-19.

The doctor explains: “We don’t have that many cases, we only have eight cases, but from yesterday to today there were some positive antigen tests that are under study and that will quickly increase this number of cases, all of which are related to the last weekend of December 10th and 11th and the movement of these people through the bars of Porto Santo”.

Rogério Correia says that “it’s good that they comply, it’s good that they do it in the next few days.” And he asks them to do it “especially if they have symptoms”. And he says that the Porto Santo Health Center can help.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...