Delegado de Saúde recommends testing to those who frequented the Vintage Bar on December 7th

The Funchal Health Delegate recommends to anyone who attended the Vintage Bar on December 7th to carry out a rapid antigen screening test with covid-19.

The order was placed through the social networks of the Vintage Bar, located in Funchal.

“As you all know, customers with a valid negative test (up to 7 days) are only allowed to enter our establishment”, adds the establishment via a note on facebook.

Fonte do Vintage notes that a client, who frequented that space at night, and who came as part of a group, after a Christmas dinner, tested positive for Covid-19. The situation led to the outcome already communicated to all customers.

Like this: Like Loading...